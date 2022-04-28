MTM Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 25,172 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 34.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 684,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,828,000 after purchasing an additional 176,076 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 960,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,616,000 after purchasing an additional 90,909 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 36.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 196,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 52,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ELAN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,613,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,564,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.34.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

