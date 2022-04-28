MTM Investment Management LLC Buys 1,937 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,928 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,025,044,000 after buying an additional 7,794,333 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,553,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,568,047,000 after buying an additional 1,672,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,292,883,000 after buying an additional 1,946,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,683,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,555,079,000 after buying an additional 1,428,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,267,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,932,000 after buying an additional 2,417,070 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Truist Financial cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.24.

Comcast stock traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.70. The stock had a trading volume of 49,927,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,734,207. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.39.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

