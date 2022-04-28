MTM Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 112.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,110 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 971.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DIVO stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.81. 399,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.90 and its 200 day moving average is $37.11. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $30.79.

