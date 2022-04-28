MTM Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cato were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cato by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cato during the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cato during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Cato by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cato during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CATO traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.88. 82,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,127. The Cato Co. has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $19.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.48.

Cato ( NYSE:CATO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cato had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $176.23 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Cato’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cato in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

