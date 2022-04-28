MTM Investment Management LLC Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

MTM Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,081 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.1% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COST. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,288,741 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,028,446,000 after purchasing an additional 450,303 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $202,327,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 28.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,519,110 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $682,611,000 after buying an additional 338,144 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,234,287,000 after buying an additional 330,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $465,350,000 after buying an additional 294,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $7.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $562.00. 2,117,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,547,535. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $368.53 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $555.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $531.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.43.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

