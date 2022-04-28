MTM Investment Management LLC Has $285,000 Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

MTM Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth $47,592,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 409.7% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 793,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,580,000 after purchasing an additional 637,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,877,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,571,000 after purchasing an additional 446,011 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 28.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,868,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,831,000 after purchasing an additional 418,359 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.6% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,626,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $534,094,000 after purchasing an additional 402,779 shares during the period. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSX. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.40.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,137,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,410,016. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $33.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.32%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

