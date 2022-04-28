MTM Investment Management LLC Has $632,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

MTM Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,081 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,267,660,000 after buying an additional 2,238,750 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,913 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,200,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,935 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,770,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $750,089,000 after acquiring an additional 89,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.42. The stock had a trading volume of 67,381,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,370,906. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.99.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.73.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

