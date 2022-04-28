MTM Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

MTM Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,329 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up about 2.5% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. MTM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $351,000.

Shares of FTSM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.53. 507,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,471. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.45 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.56 and its 200-day moving average is $59.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.024 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%.

