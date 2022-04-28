MTM Investment Management LLC Sells 65 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

MTM Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $163.41. The stock had a trading volume of 9,215,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,180,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $131.31 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 523,956 shares of company stock valued at $84,357,391 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.47.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

