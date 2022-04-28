musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of musicMagpie (LON:MMAG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

LON MMAG opened at GBX 55 ($0.70) on Monday. musicMagpie has a one year low of GBX 40 ($0.51) and a one year high of GBX 200 ($2.55). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 75.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 133.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £59.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34.

In other news, insider Ian Storey acquired 95,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of £49,523.76 ($63,119.76).

musicMagpie plc engages in the re-commerce of consumer technology, books, and disc media products in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company buys, refurbishes, rents, and sells consumer technology products, including smartphones, tablets, consoles, and personal computers; and CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games.

