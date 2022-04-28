My DeFi Pet Market Capitalization Tops $2.31 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000836 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $2.31 million and $880,222.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00042809 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,969.55 or 0.07387136 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00054705 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.