MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 17.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share.

MYR Group stock traded down $4.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.22. 157,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,031. MYR Group has a one year low of $75.20 and a one year high of $121.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.17.

Get MYR Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in MYR Group by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $780,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

MYRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $126.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

About MYR Group (Get Rating)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.