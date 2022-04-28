Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

NTRA has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.54.

Get Natera alerts:

NTRA opened at $36.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.09. Natera has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $129.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.20.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 90.55% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Natera will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $50,465.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $48,357.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,332 shares of company stock worth $659,678. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Natera by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,079,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $474,337,000 after acquiring an additional 355,574 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at about $379,131,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,514,000 after acquiring an additional 718,619 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 8.8% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,862,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,527,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Natera by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,887,000 after purchasing an additional 204,621 shares during the period.

Natera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.