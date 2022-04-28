National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to “Sector Perform”

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Sunday, The Fly reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $13.50. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NESR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $17.50 to $13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87. National Energy Services Reunited has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $15.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,924,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,098,000 after purchasing an additional 355,222 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,068,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 238,832 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 80,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 23,269 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 187,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 17,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

About National Energy Services Reunited (Get Rating)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.