National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Lowered to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NGG. Citigroup lowered National Grid from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of National Grid from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 1,120 ($14.27) to GBX 1,105 ($14.08) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Societe Generale cut shares of National Grid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($14.02) to GBX 1,200 ($15.29) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered National Grid from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Grid presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $873.00.

Shares of NGG opened at $75.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.52 and a 200 day moving average of $71.21. National Grid has a 12 month low of $59.53 and a 12 month high of $80.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,968,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,713,000 after buying an additional 325,104 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,177,000 after purchasing an additional 245,263 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of National Grid by 2.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,296,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,315,000 after buying an additional 28,216 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in National Grid by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,077,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,956,000 after buying an additional 35,426 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 11.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,033,000 after purchasing an additional 68,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

