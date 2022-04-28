National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Lowered to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NGG. Citigroup lowered National Grid from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of National Grid from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 1,120 ($14.27) to GBX 1,105 ($14.08) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Societe Generale cut shares of National Grid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($14.02) to GBX 1,200 ($15.29) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered National Grid from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Grid presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $873.00.
Shares of NGG opened at $75.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.52 and a 200 day moving average of $71.21. National Grid has a 12 month low of $59.53 and a 12 month high of $80.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.
About National Grid (Get Rating)
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.
