Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.76

Shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.76 and traded as high as $12.85. Natuzzi shares last traded at $12.03, with a volume of 5,884 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Natuzzi in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $125.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.83.
About Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)
Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, home accessories, and wall units.
