Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.76

Shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.76 and traded as high as $12.85. Natuzzi shares last traded at $12.03, with a volume of 5,884 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Natuzzi in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $125.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Natuzzi by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Natuzzi during the second quarter worth $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natuzzi by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natuzzi during the third quarter worth $195,000. 16.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, home accessories, and wall units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.