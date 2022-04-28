Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $320.00 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) will post sales of $320.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Navient’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $279.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $361.00 million. Navient reported sales of $295.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navient will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Navient.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Navient had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $55,823.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc acquired 315,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $5,402,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Navient by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 12,749 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Navient by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 65,998 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Navient by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Navient by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 49,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 21,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Navient by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 151,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Navient stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,787,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,264. The company has a quick ratio of 30.68, a current ratio of 30.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56. Navient has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Navient’s payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

Navient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navient (NAVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.