Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.20 million. Navient had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Navient updated its FY22 guidance to $3.20-3.30 EPS.

NAVI stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,648. Navient has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 30.68, a current ratio of 30.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average is $19.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Navient’s payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $55,823.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc acquired 315,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $5,402,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Navient by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Navient by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Navient by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 54,022 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Navient by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 544,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,552,000 after purchasing an additional 115,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,185,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,159,000 after acquiring an additional 425,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

NAVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stephens cut Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Navient in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

