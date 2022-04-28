Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Trading Up 3.6%

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.84 and last traded at $12.75. Approximately 1,881 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 103,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVGS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navigator in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Navigator in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $712.09 million, a PE ratio of -28.31 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91.

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The shipping company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $107.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.47 million. Navigator had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. On average, analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Navigator by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Navigator by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in Navigator by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 112,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Navigator by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Navigator by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 368,355 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

