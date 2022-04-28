NCR (NYSE:NCR) Trading Up 4.9%

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.41 and last traded at $30.08. Approximately 42,742 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,448,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.67.

NCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.52.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). NCR had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 1.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $916,463.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 149,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 171,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 348.2% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 32,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NCR (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Payments & Network, Digital Banking, Self-Service Banking, Retail, and Hospitality segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

