Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.05 billion-$8.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.21 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Netflix from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Netflix from $640.00 to $405.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Netflix from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $562.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Netflix from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $386.31.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX traded up $10.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $199.52. The company had a trading volume of 21,341,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,099,790. The stock has a market cap of $88.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.99. Netflix has a 52 week low of $185.60 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. Netflix’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,704 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,457,000 after buying an additional 10,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.