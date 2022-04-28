Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Receives $111.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.63.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Neurocrine Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $1,391,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,733.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 3,310 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $267,414.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,743 shares of company stock worth $4,232,771. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

NBIX stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.68. The company had a trading volume of 485,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.81. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $108.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 6.89%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

