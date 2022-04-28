New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $3.50. The stock traded as low as $3.09 and last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 3561349 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

NYMT has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYMT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $40,377,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,750,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,527 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $7,667,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $7,471,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 149.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,625,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,819 shares during the period. 56.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.27%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

