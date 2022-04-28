Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Amitell Capital Pte Ltd

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Newmont makes up about 1.8% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hamel Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,160,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 22,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $251,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,533. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.36. 404,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,200,325. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.94%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. TD Securities cut their price objective on Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.26.

Newmont Profile (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.