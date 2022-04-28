Newmont (NYSE:NEM) PT Lowered to $79.00 at TD Securities

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from $82.00 to $79.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NEM. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Newmont from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Newmont from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.26.

Get Newmont alerts:

NYSE:NEM opened at $72.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 0.30. Newmont has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $86.37.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.94%.

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $790,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,533. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.