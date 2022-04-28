NEXT.coin (NEXT) Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges

NEXT.coin (NEXT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 28th. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the US dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,697.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.90 or 0.00780657 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.68 or 0.00198196 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001304 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00011645 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005358 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00022888 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.