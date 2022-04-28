NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $148.20 Million

Equities research analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) will post sales of $148.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $147.97 million and the highest is $148.84 million. NextGen Healthcare posted sales of $144.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full year sales of $593.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $593.06 million to $593.93 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $620.13 million, with estimates ranging from $602.75 million to $633.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.32 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXGN. Guggenheim started coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

In other news, EVP Donna Cullen Greene sold 63,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,275,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $74,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,588,507.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,734 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,972 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

NXGN stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.22. 309,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,626. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,923.92, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.18. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

