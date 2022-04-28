NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Trading Down 7.1%

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.41 and last traded at $13.51. Approximately 9,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 262,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NGM shares. Raymond James lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NGM Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.57.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.78.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NGM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 154.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 23,499 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,780,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,250,000 after purchasing an additional 335,959 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

