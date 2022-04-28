Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.81 to $1.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.88.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NLSN. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Nielsen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nielsen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial downgraded Nielsen from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.11.

NYSE:NLSN traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.84. 2,949,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,379,235. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average is $21.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Nielsen has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $28.42.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.27 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 27.51%. Nielsen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

Nielsen declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 16% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc bought 10,510,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $286,944,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,497,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,968,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 26,105,385 shares of company stock worth $715,142,857 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Nielsen by 1,010.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,565,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064,714 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,587,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,551,000 after acquiring an additional 61,860 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,499,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,745,000 after acquiring an additional 676,019 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 796,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,342,000 after acquiring an additional 187,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 68,688 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

