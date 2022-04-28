NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,006 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,445 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 1.4% of Broderick Brian C’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on NKE. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. HSBC lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.41.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $5.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,047,174. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $199.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

