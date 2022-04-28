Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$9.64, with a volume of 21736 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.47.

NSR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07. The firm has a market cap of C$575.85 million and a P/E ratio of -246.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.13.

Nomad Royalty ( TSE:NSR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$8.55 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -416.71%.

Nomad Royalty Company Profile (TSE:NSR)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

