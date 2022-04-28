Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Issues Earnings Results

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Shares of Noodles & Company stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.47. The company had a trading volume of 781,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,368. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The company has a market capitalization of $250.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.73.

A number of research analysts have commented on NDLS shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

In other Noodles & Company news, Director Jeffrey W. Jones acquired 29,000 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $200,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 383.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 1,313.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 36,941 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

