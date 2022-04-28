Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NDLS. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Stephens decreased their target price on Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Noodles & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

NASDAQ:NDLS traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.47. 781,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average of $8.73. The company has a market capitalization of $250.01 million, a P/E ratio of 68.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.51. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $13.55.

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 0.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Noodles & Company news, Director Jeffrey W. Jones purchased 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $200,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 383.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Noodles & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

