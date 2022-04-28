Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stake Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Nordson were worth $56,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 1,412.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 2,740.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

NDSN stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $215.58. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.65 and a 200 day moving average of $240.30. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.20 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Nordson’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 24.09%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.40.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

