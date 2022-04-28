Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northeast Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 5.82%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NECB traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.03. The stock had a trading volume of 20,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.43. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Northeast Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Northeast Community Bancorp by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,211 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 56,248 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $672,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northeast Community Bancorp by 446.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,205 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 46,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Northeast Community Bancorp by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts.

