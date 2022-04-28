Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $324.21 Million

Brokerages expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) will post $324.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $302.00 million to $397.00 million. Northern Oil and Gas posted sales of $157.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 106.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Northern Oil and Gas.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOG traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.79. The company had a trading volume of 703,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,749. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $30.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.25.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

