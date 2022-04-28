Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Holdings Lifted by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust makes up about 3.6% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Northern Trust worth $18,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 599.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,425 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 36.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,583. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $102.39 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

