Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $149.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $107.76 on Wednesday. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $102.39 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 599.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,425 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

