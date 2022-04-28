Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NTRS traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.31. The stock had a trading volume of 31,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,495. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $102.39 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 582,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,705,000 after purchasing an additional 53,822 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Northern Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Northern Trust by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $149.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

About Northern Trust (Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.