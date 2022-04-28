Norwood Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 153 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $555,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $184.86. 1,607,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,591,719. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $186.26 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.67.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

