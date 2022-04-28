Norwood Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 760 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20,541.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,727,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704,199 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 40.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,075,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,756 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 72,909.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 3,608,304 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,622,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,525,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,960,000 after buying an additional 1,528,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $60.83. The company had a trading volume of 299,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,510,242. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.19 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.55 and a 200 day moving average of $65.78. The company has a market cap of $76.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.40.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 59.23%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.31.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

