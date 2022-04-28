Norwood Financial Corp Invests $38,000 in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,070,000 after acquiring an additional 85,090 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,593,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,224,000 after acquiring an additional 453,158 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,405,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,247,000 after acquiring an additional 77,172 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,176,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,653,000 after acquiring an additional 62,880 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 983,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,880,000 after acquiring an additional 69,725 shares during the period.

VXF traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,909. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.98 and a fifty-two week high of $200.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

