Norwood Financial Corp Makes New $106,000 Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 432.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 903.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAH stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.29. 17,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,916,084. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.70. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.62%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.10.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

