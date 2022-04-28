Norwood Financial Corp Makes New $93,000 Investment in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,503,000 after acquiring an additional 689,662 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,679,000 after purchasing an additional 158,854 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 199,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,823,000 after purchasing an additional 143,819 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 385.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 176,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,930,000 after purchasing an additional 140,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 9.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,319,000 after purchasing an additional 106,513 shares during the period. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $205.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,057. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.07. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.67 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BIIB. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $227.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.25.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

