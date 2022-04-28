Norwood Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 427.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.14.

Shares of NYSE SON traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,707. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $54.34 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 23.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is -461.53%.

In other news, VP Harold G. Cummings III purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $104,779.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,691.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sonoco Products (Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.