Norwood Financial Corp Purchases New Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in International Paper by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its stake in International Paper by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 27,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IP traded down $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $46.39. The stock had a trading volume of 159,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,125. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.34. International Paper has a 12-month low of $40.45 and a 12-month high of $65.27.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.93.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

