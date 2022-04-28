Norwood Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 1,310 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.77. The company had a trading volume of 129,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,271,350. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $99.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.26.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.68%.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

