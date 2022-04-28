Norwood Financial Corp Takes $125,000 Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 76,076 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 38,038 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386,909 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $65,254,000 after purchasing an additional 273,955 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.5% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,641 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 120,991 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,694,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 546,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,727,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. 56.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,044,171. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $55.96. The company has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

