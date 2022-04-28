Norwood Financial Corp Takes $51,000 Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WU. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Western Union in the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Western Union in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Western Union by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 148,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Western Union by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Western Union by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WU shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.54.

Shares of NYSE:WU traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.69. 87,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,417,448. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.43.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Western Union had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 291.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

