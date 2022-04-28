Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $28.20

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.20 and traded as high as $28.75. Norwood Financial shares last traded at $28.57, with a volume of 1,296 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Norwood Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Norwood Financial ( NASDAQ:NWFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 32.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.52 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWFL. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $10,146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Norwood Financial by 148.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 36,761 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Norwood Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Norwood Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Norwood Financial by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwood Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

